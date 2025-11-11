Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 11

Sponsored by:

• "Illinois Quietly Rewrote the Rules: Intercity Rail is Now Transit" (High Speed Rail)

• Villegas propose $1.25 "Burrito Taxi Tax" on retail, resto deliveries by car to address City budget gap. Mayor thinks it will need state approval. (Block Club)

• "While many were asleep, Metra crews were up bright and early Monday morning on salt duty at Metra's more than 200 stations." (WBBM)

• CPD: Male pedestrian died after an apparent traffic crash Saturday around 8:15 PM in the 200 block of W. 95th, a few blocks west of the Red Line terminal.

• Red Line service between Howard and Belmont temporarily suspended around Monday noon, reportedly due to worker injured on tracks (CBS)

• CPD released image of male suspect who allegedly stabbed female sitting on platform bench Saturday around 11:15 PM at UIC Halsted station (ABC)

• After a Metra officer responded to report of suspicious person Sunday in Arlington Heights lot, female stabbed his hand and was injured in scuffle (ABC)

• Block Club: "Neighbors pushed for a stop sign at Belmont and Karlov [in Irving Park] after seeing many car crashes and pedestrians hit in the crosswalk."

• CTA, CDOT hosting public meetings for Bus Priority Corridor Study soon

• ...Letter: "I agree that there must be a focus on expanding bus priority. What there does not need to be is endless community feedback gathering" (Tribune)

