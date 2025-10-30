Today’s Headlines for Thursd,ay, October 30

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of Pritzker playing Sir Thomas Bringdown III re: the House transit bill (Trib, Evanston Roundable, WTTW, WGN, CBS, NBC, Bloomberg)

• UChicago Transit Enthusiasts and Explorers RSO has begun a campaign advocating against impending cuts to CTA services in 2026 (Maroon)

• CPD released image of white 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata whose hit-and-run driver killed a person near 26th/Pulaski and fled Friday around 2:41 PM (Fox)

• After woman died from falling onto tracks Sunday afternoon at Sedgwick Brown, man, 26, died from fall from train Monday afternoon near Paulina Brown

• "Missing Joliet woman with intellectual disability possibly took Metra to Chicago" (WGN)

• "Logan Square’s Highly Anticipated 2-Way Traffic Circle Pattern To Open Next Week" (Block Club)

• Streets Calling Bike Club Halloween Ride, meeting 7 PM at Park 540, 2357 S Federal St. in Armour Square rolling out at 7:30 (Chicago Critical Mass)

