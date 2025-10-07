Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 7

9:14 AM CDT on October 7, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Don't mess with Illinois! "Texas National Guard arrives in the Chicago area" (Tribune)

• Trump's transit chief's error-filled Tribune op-ed about public safety issues on local transit implied the Guard might be deployed on CTA.

• Better Streets Chicago has lots of ways you can help save Chicagoland Transit before the veto session, including 10/15 rally in Springfield (Bluesky)

• Sen. Dick Durbin, Far South Ald. Anthony Beale weigh in on Trump's attempt to claw back funding from Red Line Extension and RPM (Sun-Times)

• Hazel Crest police seek additional information after hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Russell Bouie, 47, last week, and owner turned themself in (CBS)

• "Car crashes into Dolton Trustee Kiana Belcher’s campaign office," suffers minor injuries (Southtown)

• "72 Drivers Ticketed In Past Week For Using Shoulders To Beat Traffic, Cook County Sheriff’s Office Says" (Block Club)

• "Downtown Chicago could more than double its population under new city plan" (Crain's)

• Op-ed by construction company owner: "Megaproject bill will help get Illinoisans back to work" (Tribune)

• "Lakeview’s New Affordable Housing Development Offers Independence For Residents With Disabilities," 0.1 mile from Addison Red stop (Block Club)

• Chicago Perimeter Ride, founded by John many years ago, meets Sa 10/11, 8 AM at Buckingham Fountain, departing 9 AM for a century in the city

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

