Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
This story is presented by
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 17

10:06 AM CDT on September 17, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• John discussed efforts to avert the looming Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff with host Dana Koslov (CBS Chicago News)

• "Downstate will get 'something' from Chicago transit bill according to Illinois House Speaker" (Central Illinois Proud)

• Johnson said he’s working... to secure more funding for the CTA because transit is needed to "build safe and affordable communities." (Sun-Times)

• "City and CTA broke promise to renovate Cottage Grove Green Line Station" (Crusader)

• High School student killed in e-bike crash in Arlington Heights after leaving IDed as Samuel Alfaro, 17, a soccer player and "really good person" (ABC)

• Boy, 10, who was on Metra right-of-way at New Lennox station when train arrived survived because the train hit his bike, not him (Tribune)

"In Little Village, Residents Are Blowing Actual Whistles To Warn Neighbors About ICE" (Block Club)

• "Meet The Bike-Riding ‘Pint Peddler’ Bringing Homebrews To The People" (Block Club)

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 16

September 16, 2025
Mobility Justice

Equiticity’s “Claiming Our Space” event focused on BIPOC leadership, community power, and advancing “critical conversations and actions.”

September 16, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 15

September 15, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Standing on the edge of the fiscal cliff: “Save Chicago Transit” shines a light on the public transportation budget crisis, in a funny way

September 12, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 12

September 12, 2025
See all posts