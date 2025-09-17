Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 17

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• John discussed efforts to avert the looming Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff with host Dana Koslov (CBS Chicago News)

• "Downstate will get 'something' from Chicago transit bill according to Illinois House Speaker" (Central Illinois Proud)

• Johnson said he’s working... to secure more funding for the CTA because transit is needed to "build safe and affordable communities." (Sun-Times)

• "City and CTA broke promise to renovate Cottage Grove Green Line Station" (Crusader)

• High School student killed in e-bike crash in Arlington Heights after leaving IDed as Samuel Alfaro, 17, a soccer player and "really good person" (ABC)

• Boy, 10, who was on Metra right-of-way at New Lennox station when train arrived survived because the train hit his bike, not him (Tribune)

"In Little Village, Residents Are Blowing Actual Whistles To Warn Neighbors About ICE" (Block Club)

• "Meet The Bike-Riding ‘Pint Peddler’ Bringing Homebrews To The People" (Block Club)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!