Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 9

• "CTA Announces Two New Challenges to Improve Customer Experience and Support Rail Operations" re: helping ESL customers and training rail operators

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: "Not Working On The Weekend: How Suburban Transit Comes Up Short." (Journal & Topics)

• "Advantage Metra: Feds give agency track rights in Union Pacific dispute" (Daily Herald)

• More details about case of Daniella Weisman, 48, fatally struck by UP-N trail in Glencoe while walking dogs: One of the dogs ran away and survived (People)

• After war refuge murdered on N.C. train by man with mental illness, "Enforcing fare evasion is a deterrent... all transit agencies should pursue" (Tribune)

• "Glencoe restricts e-bikes to riders 16 and over with driver’s licenses." (Tribune)

• "Wellington Greenway Could Connect Clybourn To Lakefront Trail With New Bike-Friendly Route" (Block Club)

• Abundant Housing: Billboard from Edgewater NIMBYs says upzoning would cause mayhem, but tall buildings near the Red Line are already common there

• The Chicago Theater Bike Ride commemorated members of the theater community lost in the past year (Reader)

• MSNBC host Chris Hayes will facilitate convo with National Domestic Workers Alliance and Caring Across Generations advocate Ai-jen Poo at 9/30 MPC event

