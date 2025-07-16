Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 16

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Congress for the New Urbanism looks at Better Streets Chicago's efforts to transform DLSD from an expressway into a boulevard

• "Analysis shows big drop in Chicago police traffic stops, but sharp racial disparities persist" (Sun-Times)

• "Dear NASCAR: End of the road in Chicago can't come fast enough" (Sun-Times)

• "Letters: Road shutdown for NASCAR race makes life beyond difficult for nearby residents" (Tribune)

• "Group of at least 15 e-bike riders seen running red lights in Elk Grove Village, police say" (ABC)

• "CPS High School Interns to Spend Summer Documenting Transit History with CTA Red Line Extension Project"

• "Now Amtrak, MBTA, Metra, SEPTA, NJ TRANSIT, LIRR as America Railway Finds New Momentum with New Travel Surges" (TTW)

• "Measure To Allow New Coach Houses, Basement Units Citywide Advances — With Restrictions" (Block Club)

• "True Grit: Chicago Grit bike racing series 'has become a summertime staple' in suburbs" (Daily Herald)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $48,014 with $16,986 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!