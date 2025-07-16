Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
This story is presented by
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 16

8:55 AM CDT on July 16, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

Congress for the New Urbanism looks at Better Streets Chicago's efforts to transform DLSD from an expressway into a boulevard

• "Analysis shows big drop in Chicago police traffic stops, but sharp racial disparities persist" (Sun-Times)

• "Dear NASCAR: End of the road in Chicago can't come fast enough" (Sun-Times)

• "Letters: Road shutdown for NASCAR race makes life beyond difficult for nearby residents" (Tribune)

• "Group of at least 15 e-bike riders seen running red lights in Elk Grove Village, police say" (ABC)

• "CPS High School Interns to Spend Summer Documenting Transit History with CTA Red Line Extension Project"

• "Now Amtrak, MBTA, Metra, SEPTA, NJ TRANSIT, LIRR as America Railway Finds New Momentum with New Travel Surges" (TTW)

• "Measure To Allow New Coach Houses, Basement Units Citywide Advances — With Restrictions" (Block Club)

• "True Grit: Chicago Grit bike racing series 'has become a summertime staple' in suburbs" (Daily Herald)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $48,014 with $16,986 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Thanks to support from readers, we’ve far surpassed our fund drive goal! But we still need your help to find another major funding source.

July 16, 2025
Neighborhood Greenways

A hubbub over paint on Wellington

The Wellington Avenue Neighborhood Greenway is a relatively anodyne project that will have little impact on drivers. But at last week's community meeting, some motorists raised a fuss.

July 15, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

At the Save Transit Rally, hundreds urged Springfield to prevent 40% service cuts by passing a funding bill this summer

July 14, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 14

July 14, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Why the Suburban Mayors Coalition’s claims about proposed development policies in state transit reform/funding legislation are bogus

July 13, 2025
See all posts