Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 16

9:00 AM CDT on June 16, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Block Club: "Chicago’s 'No Kings' March Brings Massive Crowds Downtown To Protest Trump"

John's images of the Edgewater 'No Kings' rally at Berwn/Sheridan which drew lots of seniors from nearby high-rises

RTA shares doc after its gloomy board meeting re: need for transit agencies to prepare funding gap budgets: "Re: Direction on 2026 Budget and Fiscal Cliff"

• ABC: "Chicago-area public transit agencies begin planning for 'doomsday'

• Amtrak SW Chief train heading to LA fatally struck person trespassing on tracks in west-suburban Berwyn Sunday afternoon, Metra runs delayed (ABC)

Block Club: "City Adding 7 More Speed Cameras This Summer. Here’s Where They Are." But do they really "disproportionately target" POC? (Bluesky, Twitter

• Block Club: "Students are leading the push for protected bike lanes on Armitage Avenue" with about 500 signatures collected

• Crain's: "City pulls plug on rideshare pay vote as Uber backs statewide union push"

• "Metra breaks ground 95th St./CSU Station rehab"

WGN: "Weekly walking tours highlight LGBTQ+ history in Chicago"

• 19th annual Eli’s Cheesecake Father’s Day bike ride "unites families on Chicago’s Northwest Side" (WGN)

