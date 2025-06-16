Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 16

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "Chicago’s 'No Kings' March Brings Massive Crowds Downtown To Protest Trump"

• John's images of the Edgewater 'No Kings' rally at Berwn/Sheridan which drew lots of seniors from nearby high-rises

• RTA shares doc after its gloomy board meeting re: need for transit agencies to prepare funding gap budgets: "Re: Direction on 2026 Budget and Fiscal Cliff"

• ABC: "Chicago-area public transit agencies begin planning for 'doomsday'

• Amtrak SW Chief train heading to LA fatally struck person trespassing on tracks in west-suburban Berwyn Sunday afternoon, Metra runs delayed (ABC)

• Block Club: "City Adding 7 More Speed Cameras This Summer. Here’s Where They Are." But do they really "disproportionately target" POC? (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Block Club: "Students are leading the push for protected bike lanes on Armitage Avenue" with about 500 signatures collected

• Crain's: "City pulls plug on rideshare pay vote as Uber backs statewide union push"

• "Metra breaks ground 95th St./CSU Station rehab"

• WGN: "Weekly walking tours highlight LGBTQ+ history in Chicago"

• 19th annual Eli’s Cheesecake Father’s Day bike ride "unites families on Chicago’s Northwest Side" (WGN)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,277 with $17,723 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!