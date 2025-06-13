Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 13

8:53 AM CDT on June 13, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Block Club: "The No Kings march and rally is noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington" 

• Center Square: "Illinois lawmakers continue to make a case to bail out mass transit"

• With apologies to Molly Hatchet, YouTuber Car Free Keith says that, when it comes to funding transit, Illinois lawmakers are "Flirtin' With Disaster".

CBS looks at Wednesday's "backbiting snake"-free CTA board meeting

Tribune: "Secretary of state’s office says law enforcement using license plate reader data illegally"

• CPD: Man, 24, died after crashing into pole on dirt bike motorcycle Thursday around 2:30 AM near 74th/Wabash in Greater Grand Crossing (Sun-Times)

• Man, 34, arrested after firing a gun on CTA bus Friday around 1:30 AM in the 1400 block of North Ashland in West Town, no reported injuries (ABC

• Business Journal: "Metra sets groundbreakings for renovations at 2 South Side stations this month"

• "Give Dad the Gift of Not Driving and Let CTA Be Your Designated Driver As We Bid ‘Adieu’ to Spring"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,212 with $17,788 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

The first cut is the deepest: RTA warns some transit impacts may be unavoidable, even if the state comes through with a bailout

"This is an outcome that was preventable, but we stand ready to do the work and respond to what's coming down the path," said RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden.

June 12, 2025
Neighborhood Greenways

We’ve got no beef with Wellington: Planned Neighborhood Greenway on Lakeview side street is a good idea.

June 12, 2025
CTA

At a relatively peaceful, productive meeting, CTA board approved bus route changes, Narcan machines, track safety pilot

June 11, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 11

June 11, 2025
Infrastructure

Feeling out of the Loop? Try our interactive map of walk/bike/transit landmarks in downtown Chicago

June 10, 2025
See all posts