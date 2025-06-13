Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 13

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "The No Kings march and rally is noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington"

• Center Square: "Illinois lawmakers continue to make a case to bail out mass transit"

• With apologies to Molly Hatchet, YouTuber Car Free Keith says that, when it comes to funding transit, Illinois lawmakers are "Flirtin' With Disaster".

• CBS looks at Wednesday's "backbiting snake"-free CTA board meeting

• Tribune: "Secretary of state’s office says law enforcement using license plate reader data illegally"

• CPD: Man, 24, died after crashing into pole on dirt bike motorcycle Thursday around 2:30 AM near 74th/Wabash in Greater Grand Crossing (Sun-Times)

• Man, 34, arrested after firing a gun on CTA bus Friday around 1:30 AM in the 1400 block of North Ashland in West Town, no reported injuries (ABC)

• Business Journal: "Metra sets groundbreakings for renovations at 2 South Side stations this month"

• "Give Dad the Gift of Not Driving and Let CTA Be Your Designated Driver As We Bid ‘Adieu’ to Spring"

