Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 11

• Man fatally struck by Red Line train Tuesday around 9 AM near Granville station in Edgewater, halting trains between Wilson and Howard (WGN)

• Motorist drove through crowd of anti-ICE protesters, struck woman, Tuesday evening near State/Monroe, CTA bus service was suspended (Sun-Times)

• "Thousands of workers caught in middle of transit fiscal cliff talks" (Tribune)

• Block Club: "Rogers Park’s Glenwood Avenue Won’t Become One-Way, But Other Improvements Coming"

• Block Club: "Uber Overcharged Riders Nearly $1.8 Million In Congestion Fees, City Records Show"

• CapitolFax: "House Bill 1226 calls for... increasing the age at which Illinois drivers must take a behind-the-wheel driving test from 79 to 87"

