This story is presented by
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 11

9:36 AM CDT on June 11, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Man fatally struck by Red Line train Tuesday around 9 AM near Granville station in Edgewater, halting trains between Wilson and Howard (WGN)

•  Motorist drove through crowd of anti-ICE protesters, struck woman, Tuesday evening near State/Monroe, CTA bus service was suspended (Sun-Times)

• "Thousands of workers caught in middle of transit fiscal cliff talks" (Tribune)

• Block Club: "Rogers Park’s Glenwood Avenue Won’t Become One-Way, But Other Improvements Coming"

• Block Club: "Uber Overcharged Riders Nearly $1.8 Million In Congestion Fees, City Records Show"

CapitolFax: "House Bill 1226 calls for... increasing the age at which Illinois drivers must take a behind-the-wheel driving test from 79 to 87"

• Check out a recent issue of "My Metra" magazine

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,702 with $17,998 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

