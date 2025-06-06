Today’s Headline for Friday, June 6

Sponsored by:

• "Chicago-area transit riders share their hopes and concerns for future of CTA, Metra and Pace" (WBEZ)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Thursday around 1:46 AM near 150th block of Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest (CBS)

• Man, 18, charged with attempted murder after shooting and injuring men, 40 and 22, during altercation on bus April 27 near Belmont/Cicero (WGN)

• "Federal Prosecutors Expanding Violence Prevention Initiative to Downtown Chicago, All CTA Train Lines" (WTTW)

• Metra: "A resident of the Chicago’s South Side, Caleb [8] has developed a deep love for the Metra trains that crisscross Chicagoland"

• Daily Line: "Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee to hold hearing on proposed changes to police traffic stop policies" Monday 6/9, 10 AM at City Hall

