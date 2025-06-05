Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 5

Sponsored by:

• Driver struck and injured a woman, 73, Wednesday at Laramie/Archer in Garfield Ridge, where a motorist fatally struck Maria Ochoa, 84 in May (ABC)

• WBEZ: "How to reduce traffic collisions, deaths across Chicagoland"

• Block Club: "ICE Mass Arrests Spark Chaos In South Loop As Activists Fight To Disrupt Operation"

• New post from Active Transportation Alliance Executive Director Amy Rynell: "Delayed but not deterred: Continued call to legislature to fix and fund transit"

• CBS: "With mass transit funding deal still up in the air in Springfield, CTA, Metra and Pace begin planning for possible cuts"

• "Cook County Metra station elevators out of service for months, frustrating riders" (FOX)

• "Developer, bike parts maker [SRAM] near deal for West Loop office building" (Crain's)

• "Bikes, the Bean and Black Panthers in Chicago: Wembley to Soweto initiative 2025" (Guardian)

• "Don’t Be Caught Singing the Traffic Blues -- Take CTA to All the Hottest Events Across Town Including the Chicago Blues Festival"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $46,912 with $18,088 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!