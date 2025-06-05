Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 5

10:55 AM CDT on June 5, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Driver struck and injured a woman, 73, Wednesday at Laramie/Archer in Garfield Ridge, where a motorist fatally struck Maria Ochoa, 84 in May (ABC)

• WBEZ: "How to reduce traffic collisions, deaths across Chicagoland"

• Block Club: "ICE Mass Arrests Spark Chaos In South Loop As Activists Fight To Disrupt Operation"

• New post from Active Transportation Alliance Executive Director Amy Rynell: "Delayed but not deterred: Continued call to legislature to fix and fund transit"

CBS: "With mass transit funding deal still up in the air in Springfield, CTA, Metra and Pace begin planning for possible cuts"

• "Cook County Metra station elevators out of service for months, frustrating riders" (FOX)

• "Developer, bike parts maker [SRAM] near deal for West Loop office building" (Crain's)

• "Bikes, the Bean and Black Panthers in Chicago: Wembley to Soweto initiative 2025" (Guardian)

• "Don’t Be Caught Singing the Traffic Blues -- Take CTA to All the Hottest Events Across Town Including the Chicago Blues Festival"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

