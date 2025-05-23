Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 23

9:11 AM CDT on May 23, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Better Government Association CEO: "With state lawmakers in the final stretch, transit and pension proposals involve high stakes" (Tribune)

• Greg Hinz: "It’s time to hit reset on the CTA's $1B-per-mile Red Line extension" (Crain's)

• Friends of the Crosstown Trail launched to advocate for a rails-to-trails conversion "from Cortland to Montrose 3 blocks east of Cicero" (Facebook)

• Block Club: "$65 Million New City United Yards Development Now Open In Back Of The Yards"

• "After Uber Caught Overcharging Chicago Riders, City And State Push To Regulate Rideshares" (Block Club)

• "Memorial Day Weekend Brings the Unofficial Start to Summer and CTA is the Best Way to Get to all the Fun"

• Block Club: "All 22 Chicago Beaches Will Be Open For Memorial Day Weekend"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $45,302 with $19,698 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bike Crashes

Some 100 people braved the rain to honor fallen cyclists on the 20th annual Chicago Ride of Silence

The event also drew attention to the need for safer street design, and for Chicago to follow peer cities' examples by lowering our default speed limit to 25 mph.

May 22, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 22

May 22, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Car-free households

Bicycle youth: Quetzal Kilgore, 18, shares the experience of growing up car-free in Chicago

"There's a good mix of time where you don't want your parents to drop you off, but you have to, because you don't have your own car," Quetzal said. "I never had that."

May 21, 2025
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 21

May 21, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

The right and wrong ways to write a postmortem about car-free Lincoln Avenue

Block Club's Alex V. Hernandez did a well-researched and illuminating article on the subject. Inside Publications' Peter Von Buol, not so much.

May 20, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 20

May 20, 2025
See all posts