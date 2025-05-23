Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 23

• Better Government Association CEO: "With state lawmakers in the final stretch, transit and pension proposals involve high stakes" (Tribune)

• Greg Hinz: "It’s time to hit reset on the CTA's $1B-per-mile Red Line extension" (Crain's)

• Friends of the Crosstown Trail launched to advocate for a rails-to-trails conversion "from Cortland to Montrose 3 blocks east of Cicero" (Facebook)

• Block Club: "$65 Million New City United Yards Development Now Open In Back Of The Yards"

• "After Uber Caught Overcharging Chicago Riders, City And State Push To Regulate Rideshares" (Block Club)

• "Memorial Day Weekend Brings the Unofficial Start to Summer and CTA is the Best Way to Get to all the Fun"

• Block Club: "All 22 Chicago Beaches Will Be Open For Memorial Day Weekend"

– John Greenfield, editor