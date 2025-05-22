Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 22

Sponsored by:

• Op-ed from former GM of Philly's SEPTA: "Philadelphia’s transit faces deep cuts. Chicago can still avoid this fate." (Tribune)

• From the horse's mouth: "Union Pacific Pushes for Financial Settlement, Offering Reasonable Rates for Metra’s Use of Rail Lines"

• Evanston will get $3M in ITEP funds for controversial Chicago Ave. PBLs and ped upgrades, says IDOT head and ex-CDOT chief Biagi (Daily Northwestern)

• Daily Herald: "Mount Prospect looking at possible improvements for pedestrians, diners on Prospect Avenue"

• NBC checks in with the Cheesehead who's the voice of the CTA

– John Greenfield, editor