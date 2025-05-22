Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 22

9:42 AM CDT on May 22, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Op-ed from former GM of Philly's SEPTA: "Philadelphia’s transit faces deep cuts. Chicago can still avoid this fate." (Tribune)

• From the horse's mouth: "Union Pacific Pushes for Financial Settlement, Offering Reasonable Rates for Metra’s Use of Rail Lines"

• Evanston will get $3M in ITEP funds for controversial Chicago Ave. PBLs and ped upgrades, says IDOT head and ex-CDOT chief Biagi (Daily Northwestern)

Daily Herald: "Mount Prospect looking at possible improvements for pedestrians, diners on Prospect Avenue"

NBC checks in with the Cheesehead who's the voice of the CTA

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $45,302 with $19,698 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Car-free households

Bicycle youth: Quetzal Kilgore, 18, shares the experience of growing up (mostly) car-free in Chicago

"There's a good mix of time where you don't want your parents to drop you off, but you have to, because you don't have your own car," Quetzal said. "I never had that."

May 21, 2025
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 21

May 21, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

The right and wrong ways to write a postmortem about car-free Lincoln Avenue

Block Club's Alex V. Hernandez did a well-researched and illuminating article on the subject. Inside Publications' Peter Von Buol, not so much.

May 20, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 20

May 20, 2025
Pedestrian Fatalities

Turning trucker allegedly disobeyed signal and fatally struck man, 44, next to Juarez High in Pilsen

May 19, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 19

May 19, 2025
See all posts