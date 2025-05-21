Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 21

1:13 PM CDT on May 21, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Sun-Times: "CTA Yellow Line trains running with delays after downed tree disrupts service" this morning

• U. of C's Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation has chosen the winners of its inaugural Kreisman Initiative Housing Challenge for affordable housing solutions

• Pop-up event for DuPage County Safety Action Plan Thursday 5/22 from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Illinois Prairie Path at York Street in Elmhurst

• Join Chicago, Bike Grid Now! for 3rd annual AANHPI Heritage Month ride with Family Style RC. Sat. 5/24, 8:45 PM at Ping Tom Park pagoda, to Argyle

• Bloomingdale Trail Park Advisory Council Meeting on Zoom, Mon. 6/2 6-7:30 PM. Register here.

• Transport Chicago hosts 3 events/tours in coming weeks in preparation for 6/13 conference, open to all regardless of conference registration. More here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $45,302 with $19,698 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

The right and wrong ways to write a postmortem about car-free Lincoln Avenue

Block Club's Alex V. Hernandez did a well-researched and illuminating article on the subject. Inside Publications' Peter Von Buol, not so much.

May 20, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 20

May 20, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 19

May 19, 2025
Safe Streets

An intersection redesign advocates pitched years ago might have prevented the latest serious bike injury crash on Wrightwood Avenue

A driver fatally struck Ron Mendoza, 43, at Wrightwood/Pulaski in 2023. Another motorist seriously injured a boy, 16, Thursday at Wrightwood/Cicero.

May 16, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 16

May 16, 2025
See all posts