Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 21

• Sun-Times: "CTA Yellow Line trains running with delays after downed tree disrupts service" this morning

• U. of C's Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation has chosen the winners of its inaugural Kreisman Initiative Housing Challenge for affordable housing solutions

• Pop-up event for DuPage County Safety Action Plan Thursday 5/22 from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Illinois Prairie Path at York Street in Elmhurst

• Join Chicago, Bike Grid Now! for 3rd annual AANHPI Heritage Month ride with Family Style RC. Sat. 5/24, 8:45 PM at Ping Tom Park pagoda, to Argyle

• Bloomingdale Trail Park Advisory Council Meeting on Zoom, Mon. 6/2 6-7:30 PM. Register here.

• Transport Chicago hosts 3 events/tours in coming weeks in preparation for 6/13 conference, open to all regardless of conference registration. More here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $45,302 with $19,698 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor