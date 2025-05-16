Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 16

10:02 AM CDT on May 16, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• A driver struck and injured a bike rider Thursday morning around 11:35 AM at Wrightwood/Cicero in Belmont Cragin, driver cited (Twitter, Bluesky)

• "Gun found on Red Line train after man shot outside Wrigley Field" (Sun-Times)

• Block Club: "Winnemac Park Construction Will Resume This Summer"

• "Milwaukee Avenue Messenger" is a new magazine celebrating "diversity, history and art" on Chicago's busiest biking street (Block Club)

• One more reason why the CTA is "Irreplaceable": Service to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour at Soldier Field this weekend

• Ald. Martin (47th) and North Center entities host Berenice Bash series at Bernice/Lincoln lot, starting with bike tuneups and more Sunday, 6/22, 12-4 PM

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $45,030 with $19,9770 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Allegedly drunk hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed elderly man Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn

May 16, 2025
CTA

Ald. Moore insists that CTA board members who oppose Mayor Johnson’s prez pick, the alder’s ex-COS, would be “backbiting snakes”

May 15, 2025
Automated Enforcement

Debate over speed cams, proven to save lives, continued at Tuesday’s committee meeting. CDOT announced 11 more locations today.

May 14, 2025
See all posts