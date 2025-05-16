Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 16

Sponsored by:

• A driver struck and injured a bike rider Thursday morning around 11:35 AM at Wrightwood/Cicero in Belmont Cragin, driver cited (Twitter, Bluesky)

• "Gun found on Red Line train after man shot outside Wrigley Field" (Sun-Times)

• Block Club: "Winnemac Park Construction Will Resume This Summer"

• "Milwaukee Avenue Messenger" is a new magazine celebrating "diversity, history and art" on Chicago's busiest biking street (Block Club)

• One more reason why the CTA is "Irreplaceable": Service to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour at Soldier Field this weekend

• Ald. Martin (47th) and North Center entities host Berenice Bash series at Bernice/Lincoln lot, starting with bike tuneups and more Sunday, 6/22, 12-4 PM

– John Greenfield, editor