Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 15

• State legislators, including Sen. Ram Villavalam gave an update this morning on how transit negotiations are going, saying they will pass a bill (CBS, ABC)

• "Paris [Schultz] on Politics: Mayor Johnson talks CPS, CTA and Chicago crime" (FOX)

• Perennial candidate Paul Vallas has long list of grievances against rival Brandon Johnson, including claim not enough spent on CTA policing (Tribune)

• Block Club mentions ProPublica "research showing [Speed] cameras disproportionately target Black and Latino Chicagoans"...

• ...SBC recently discussed that while equity factors may lead South and West side drivers to drive more, there's generally no racial bias in cam placement

• Block Club's Manny Ramos' 6-month investigation, "Death Behind The Wheel: How The CTA Failed A Driver In Crisis" nominated for Driehaus Award

• "Chicago posts 7th largest population increase in nation, part of a growth spurt that also lifted many suburbs" (Tribune)

• "Chicago residential developer now negotiating to buy the entire Lincoln Yards site, which is still mostly empty" (Tribune)

• Letter: "Uber overcharges highlight need for a union, driver says" (Sun-Times)

• "Midway Mayhem: Cyclists Hit the Boulevards of the Plaisance" during recent Monsters of the Midway race in Hyde Park (Maroon)

• 2025 Kreisman Initiative Housing Challenge Symposium taking place today at U. of C. Keller Center, 1307 East 60th St. Daniel Kay Hertz is on the jury.

• "Your Favorite Chicago Rivalry is Back! CTA Will Get You to the Crosstown Classic as the White Sox Take on the Cubs"

