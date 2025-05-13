Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 13

Sponsored by:

• "CTA workers' union leaders say banned rider list isn't being sufficiently enforced" (CBS)

• Tragically, yet another person has died after falling onto 'L' tracks, 2nd time in 2 days, this time before 2 AM Tuesday at Clark and Lake station (NBC)

• Car driver badly injured woman on foot Tuesday around 6 AM on I-57 near 127th Street (ABC)

• Photos of aftermath of Sunday morning crash in 4700 block of N. Western that injured 3 and took out a light pole, 1 block W. of car-free Lincoln (ABC)

• Good news from a crash report: After a scary-looking collision 5/4 around 11:30 AM at 95th/Leavitt in Beverly, man on bike, 70, wasn't seriously injured

• Five-way intersection of Ridge, Hollywood and Wayne avenues in Edgewater is getting Chicago's first-ever pedestrian-activated stoplight (Block Club)

• "City Crews Remove All Tents From Gompers Park Encampment To Clear Path For Construction" (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $45,030 with $19,9770 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor