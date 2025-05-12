Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 12

10:21 AM CDT on May 12, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• This morning pedestrians were banned again from walking and hanging out on Lincoln Ave. There's talk of car-free Saturdays this summer. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• 3 people were injured after a driver struck a pole near Leland/Western in Lincoln Square hours before Lincoln Ave. was reopened to car traffic (ABC)

• Latest of many recent local rail deaths: Man, 28, "stumbled," fell on tracks, and was fatally struck Saturday around 8:15 PM at Logan stop (Block Club)

• Metra Customers, who reported difficulties buying tickets as early as 4:30 AM this morning, rode free today due to the issues (Sun-Times)

Crain's: "Chicago street festivals are struggling. Here's why."

• Editorial: "First job for new aviation commissioner? Don’t mess up Chicago’s O’Hare Airport." (Tribune)

• Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee will hold a "hearing on installation of speed cameras at various locations in Chicago" on Tu. 12:30 PM at City Hall.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $45,030 with $19,9770 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

