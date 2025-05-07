Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 7

8:58 AM CDT on May 7, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Crain's: "Johnson faces pushback over [likely CTA president pick City of Chicago's COO John Roberson] as advocates push for broader search"

• ...Remember when the mayor picked Pastor Ira Acree for RTA board, although Acree admitted he rarely rode transit, had never heard of the budget shortfall?

• Cue "Mission Impossible" theme music: "Clock counting down to secure state funding before drastic service cuts to CTA, Metra, Pace" (CBS)

• Environmental Law & Policy Center: "RTA misses the mark of scale of reforms needed to improve transit, but they’re right [that] funding is urgent." (Tribune)

• 4700 block of Lincoln Avenue will ban pedestrians from street again Monday, and Leland Avenue east of Lincoln will close to car traffic (Block Club)

• Envision Unlimited hosts third annual Summer of Cycling for all abilities, ages and skill levels (Daily Herald)

• Take our survey: "What should IL lawmakers allocate / do by the end of the May to avert Chicagoland public transportation fiscal cliff?" (Bluesky, Twitter)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

