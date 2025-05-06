Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 6

10:07 AM CDT on May 6, 2025

"Homewood-Flossmoor HS senior Tom'Mya Lyons killed in Bishop Ford crash hours after prom: 'A beautiful soul'" (ABC)

• No injuries after "Metra Train Hits Car In Tinley, Driver Cited For Going Around Gates: Metra" (Patch)

• Block Club: "Former Chicago Alderman Goes Viral For Giving Man His Jacket On Blue Line: 'A Reminder To Be Kind'"

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: "Park Ridge Chooses Local Company To Install Vending Machines In Metra Stations" (Journal & Topics)

• "Government officials: A circuit breaker for property taxes is critical for Cook County homeowners" (Tribune)

Block Club: "City’s Plan To Permanently Remove Columbus Statues Irks Some Italian Americans"

• Steinberg: "New book illuminates Wrigley Building. Iconic structure? Yes. Superb? Not so much." (Sun-Times)

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,920 with $20,080 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

Could a new Illinois bill help create a cohesive train and bus system in the Land of Lincoln, and encourage other states to follow suit?

May 6, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Transit advocates Rep. Buckner and Nik Hunder: It’s not just a “so-called” fiscal cliff. But Trib had a point that governance changes are needed.

May 5, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Remembering singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, who performed on Zoom for Streetsblog Chicago’s COVID-era fundraising celebration

May 3, 2025
