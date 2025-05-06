Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 6

Sponsored by:
"Homewood-Flossmoor HS senior Tom'Mya Lyons killed in Bishop Ford crash hours after prom: 'A beautiful soul'" (ABC)
• No injuries after "Metra Train Hits Car In Tinley, Driver Cited For Going Around Gates: Metra" (Patch)
• Block Club: "Former Chicago Alderman Goes Viral For Giving Man His Jacket On Blue Line: 'A Reminder To Be Kind'"
• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: "Park Ridge Chooses Local Company To Install Vending Machines In Metra Stations" (Journal & Topics)
• "Government officials: A circuit breaker for property taxes is critical for Cook County homeowners" (Tribune)
• Block Club: "City’s Plan To Permanently Remove Columbus Statues Irks Some Italian Americans"
• Steinberg: "New book illuminates Wrigley Building. Iconic structure? Yes. Superb? Not so much." (Sun-Times)
