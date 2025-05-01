Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 1

Sponsored by:

• From the generally car-centric Tribune editorial board: "Chicago’s transit agencies want you to panic. They don’t explain the whole truth."

• Video: "Paris [Schultz] on Politics: Metra/CTA/Pace face $770M shortfall, but is a deal close?" (FOX)

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck male early Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Shermer Road in Northbrook (NBC)

• On 5/3-4 and 5/10-11, Metra MED riders will be bussed between Millennium and 18th stations due to construction for South Shore Line expansion (Tribune)

• ABC: "Lincoln Square construction impacts businesses, spurs conversation for more pedestrian-only areas"

• "Gravel-Bike the Rolling Hills of the Driftless"? That's not an Amtrak-friendly road trip – yet. (Chicago Magazine)

• Last chance to register for 2025 Illinois Bike & Walk Summit, 5/7-8 at Bank of Springfield Center

