Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 1

9:35 AM CDT on May 1, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• From the generally car-centric Tribune editorial board: "Chicago’s transit agencies want you to panic. They don’t explain the whole truth."

• Video: "Paris [Schultz] on Politics: Metra/CTA/Pace face $770M shortfall, but is a deal close?" (FOX)

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck male early Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Shermer Road in Northbrook (NBC)

• On 5/3-4 and 5/10-11, Metra MED riders will be bussed between Millennium and 18th stations due to construction for South Shore Line expansion (Tribune)

ABC: "Lincoln Square construction impacts businesses, spurs conversation for more pedestrian-only areas"

• "Gravel-Bike the Rolling Hills of the Driftless"? That's not an Amtrak-friendly road trip – yet. (Chicago Magazine)

• Last chance to register for 2025 Illinois Bike & Walk Summit, 5/7-8 at Bank of Springfield Center

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,915 with $20,085 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Southwest Side

This Saturday in Brighton Park, Southwest Collective leads what they hope will be the first of many larger-scale rides on Southwest Side

April 30, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Dozens showed up for public meeting about CDOT proposal for protected bike lanes on Bryn Mawr Avenue in North Park

The proposal calls for converting one curbside parking lane to make room for PBLs, which has worked well on streets like Milwaukee and Clark.

April 30, 2025
Fatality Tracker

Allegedly intoxicated driver struck and killed woman, 25, on the sidewalk Tuesday around 4:15 AM in North Lawndale

April 29, 2025
See all posts