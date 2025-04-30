Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 30

9:23 AM CDT on April 30, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• RTA: Send a letter to your State legislator "advocating for additional funding to ensure our transit system can not only survive, but thrive."

• Rep. Kam Buckner op-ed: "The RTA is running ads while riders and legislators are running out of patience" (Tribune)

• Long Avenue in Portage Park, where drivers killed Josh Anleu, 16, and critically injured Ernesto Vargas, 18, is being converted to one-way (Block Club)

• Guest post from Star:Line Chicago on SBC contributor Richard Day's blog A City That Works: "Build the tunnel: A transformative vision for regional rail"

We would have never predicted this! "Hospitality businesses with liquor license seemed to do better with increase in foot traffic" on car-free Lincoln (Block Club)

Block Club: "South Side Neighbors Want Housing Protections Before City OKs ‘Luxury’ Hotel Near Obama Center"

• "Dental pros suprise 15 kids from the Portage Boys & Girls Club with new bikes" (Post-Tribune)

• Basketball is better when you get there by transit. Chicago Sky: "Plan your ride to courtside with Metra"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,835 with $20,165 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

