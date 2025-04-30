Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 30

• RTA: Send a letter to your State legislator "advocating for additional funding to ensure our transit system can not only survive, but thrive."

• Rep. Kam Buckner op-ed: "The RTA is running ads while riders and legislators are running out of patience" (Tribune)

• Long Avenue in Portage Park, where drivers killed Josh Anleu, 16, and critically injured Ernesto Vargas, 18, is being converted to one-way (Block Club)

• Guest post from Star:Line Chicago on SBC contributor Richard Day's blog A City That Works: "Build the tunnel: A transformative vision for regional rail"

• We would have never predicted this! "Hospitality businesses with liquor license seemed to do better with increase in foot traffic" on car-free Lincoln (Block Club)

• Block Club: "South Side Neighbors Want Housing Protections Before City OKs ‘Luxury’ Hotel Near Obama Center"

• "Dental pros suprise 15 kids from the Portage Boys & Girls Club with new bikes" (Post-Tribune)

• Basketball is better when you get there by transit. Chicago Sky: "Plan your ride to courtside with Metra"

