Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 22

2:12 PM CDT on April 22, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• ELP's Howard Learner: "This Earth Day, Illinois must step up to protect our core environmental values," including addressing transit fiscal cliff (Tribune)

• "As CTA Prepares to Break Ground on 5.5-Mile Red Line Extension Project in Early 2026, Agency Provides Far South Siders with Construction Overview"

• Metra will conduct Operation Lifesaver Safety Blitzes at 40 stations in 2025 "to raise awareness about importance of safe behavior around trains, tracks"

• Man, 32, shot in thigh Sunday around 9:14 PM on Blue Line near Racine, 2nd person shot in a CTA railcar in 4 days, had declined to buy pot (Sun-Times)

• After driver crashed into Jeff Park pot dispensary's on 3/26, with no reported thefts, on 4/19 someone threw a flaming object into its window (Block Club)

• "Oak Lawn prepares for Kilbourn Avenue closure for rail replacement, lead pipes removal" (Daily Southtown)

Bike Lane Uprising's app to document bike lane blockage can now automagically fill in license plate state & number (USA only)

• Celebrate Jacky Grimshaw and other awardees at 2nd Annual Climate Action Hero Awards tonight, 4/22, 5-8 p.m. at The Library space, 190 S. La Salle St.

• West Town Bikes' Spring Happy Hour Wed. 4/23, 5-8 PM at Climate Action Museum, 300 S. Riverside in West Loop

