Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 22

• ELP's Howard Learner: "This Earth Day, Illinois must step up to protect our core environmental values," including addressing transit fiscal cliff (Tribune)

• "As CTA Prepares to Break Ground on 5.5-Mile Red Line Extension Project in Early 2026, Agency Provides Far South Siders with Construction Overview"

• Metra will conduct Operation Lifesaver Safety Blitzes at 40 stations in 2025 "to raise awareness about importance of safe behavior around trains, tracks"

• Man, 32, shot in thigh Sunday around 9:14 PM on Blue Line near Racine, 2nd person shot in a CTA railcar in 4 days, had declined to buy pot (Sun-Times)

• After driver crashed into Jeff Park pot dispensary's on 3/26, with no reported thefts, on 4/19 someone threw a flaming object into its window (Block Club)

• "Oak Lawn prepares for Kilbourn Avenue closure for rail replacement, lead pipes removal" (Daily Southtown)

• Bike Lane Uprising's app to document bike lane blockage can now automagically fill in license plate state & number (USA only)

• Celebrate Jacky Grimshaw and other awardees at 2nd Annual Climate Action Hero Awards tonight, 4/22, 5-8 p.m. at The Library space, 190 S. La Salle St.

• West Town Bikes' Spring Happy Hour Wed. 4/23, 5-8 PM at Climate Action Museum, 300 S. Riverside in West Loop

