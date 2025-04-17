Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 17

Sponsored by:

• Boy, 13, suffered serious gunshot wound inside Red Line car Wednesday around 8:30 PM near Garfield station (ABC)

• "Man charged in robbery of $10K violin stolen on CTA train, but instrument remains missing" (WGN)

• "Pace Board Greenlights Next Step for Regional Day Pass." More info about the pass in SBC writeup of recent CTA board meeting.

• Video: Big turnout for last Friday's monthly Southside Critical Mass ride

• SW Collective and Ald. Ramirez (12th) host Brighton Park bike ride Sa. 5/3, leaving 11 AM from Park District HQ, 48th/Rockwell, free Divvy loaners available

• Bike the [book] Crawl celebrates Independent Bookstore Day with 10 or 15 stop ride Su. 4/26, 9-10:30 AM from Sandmeyer’s Bookstore, 714 S. Dearborn,

• Registration ends soon for early bird rates for Transport Chicago conference, Fri. 6/13 at VOCO, 350 W. Wolf Point Pl.

