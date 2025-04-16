Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 16

8:58 AM CDT on April 16, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• John Flemister, 61, a doorman, allegedly drew first, started shooting before being killed in gunfight with CTA worker, 24, near UIC/Halsted (CBS)

• CTA: no Green trains are running between Ashland and Harlem due to fire in building at 5000 block of W. Lake, 1 person hospitalized due to smoke (ABC)

ABC scrutinizes CTA employee overtime costs

• Thanks, Trump: "Bike shop owners expect bumpy road as U.S., China trade war heats up" (Tribune)

• "A New Chapter in Our Work: Introducing Elevated Chicago’s Arts and Culture Strategy"

• "A Guided Tour of Chicago’s Lakefront Trail by Bike" (WTTW)

Meeting Thursday 4/17, 7 PM at Northeastern University about CDOT's plan for PBLs on Bryn Mawr from Sauganash Trail to North Shore Channel Trail.

• "Metra celebrates Earth Day with a week of activities"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

