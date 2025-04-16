Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 16

• John Flemister, 61, a doorman, allegedly drew first, started shooting before being killed in gunfight with CTA worker, 24, near UIC/Halsted (CBS)

• CTA: no Green trains are running between Ashland and Harlem due to fire in building at 5000 block of W. Lake, 1 person hospitalized due to smoke (ABC)

• ABC scrutinizes CTA employee overtime costs

• Thanks, Trump: "Bike shop owners expect bumpy road as U.S., China trade war heats up" (Tribune)

• "A New Chapter in Our Work: Introducing Elevated Chicago’s Arts and Culture Strategy"

• "A Guided Tour of Chicago’s Lakefront Trail by Bike" (WTTW)

• Meeting Thursday 4/17, 7 PM at Northeastern University about CDOT's plan for PBLs on Bryn Mawr from Sauganash Trail to North Shore Channel Trail.

• "Metra celebrates Earth Day with a week of activities"

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,478 with $20,522 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor