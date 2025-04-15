Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 15

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "After Another Pedestrian Killed Crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Neighbors Say Better Signs Needed." SBC is quoted in the article.

• UIC urban planning student says man, 61, who was fatally shot by a CTA worker, 24, Saturday around 6 PM near UIC/Halsted stop also had gun (CBS)

• ...Victim identified as John Flemister, DePaul transportation professor Joe Schwieterman weighs in on the case (CBS)

• Several trains on Metra MD-N, MD-W and NCS lines were stopped or canceled Monday afternoon due to signal issues (CBS)

• "Plan To Allow Taller Buildings, Boost Development On Broadway In Uptown, Edgewater Moves Forward" (Block Club)

• CBS: "Chicago's Working Bikes gets bicycles to people in need at home and worldwide"

• In honor of 4/15, read our discussion with taxpert Maurice Scholten about why broadening the IL tax base is a good idea, but wouldn't solve transit fiscal cliff

