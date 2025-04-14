Skip to Content
Today's Headlines for Monday, April 14

9:26 AM CDT on April 14, 2025

• CPD: CTA employee, 24, fatally shot man, 61, during fight around 6 PM on pedestrian bridge near UIC/Halsted stop, halting Blue Line service (NBC)

• Three shot and injured Saturday around 5:20 PM across the street from Howard Red Line station in Rogers Park (ABC)

Better Streets has a form you can use to urge your elected officials to support the Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act to avoid fiscal cliff and improve transit

• More coverage of Bike Lane Uprising's fleet driver training class (CBS)

• We're big in España. Rony Islam: "[Spaniards] are reading [SBC coverage] about Dickens de-conversion... to thru-street and tsking at us." (Bluesky, Twitter)

• ...Also in 43rd Ward, Jack Wheeler: "Wrightwood Neighbors proposes redoing Jonquil Park. Imagine how much better it could be w/ pedestrianized Lill St."

• "An old soldier passes: Metra closes 16th Street Tower (with video)" (Trains.com)

• Shocking: Yet another headline about violins on the CTA. It's time for the rail system to bring back conductors! (Sun-Times)

• Kudos to "Grande dame of walk/bike/transit advocacy" (and Cameron Bolton's grandma) CNT's Jacky Grimshaw for winning Climate Action Museum award!

• Celebrate Ms. Grimshaw at other awardees at 2nd Annual Climate Action Hero Awards, Tu. 4/22, 5-8 p.m., 190 S. La Salle St.

