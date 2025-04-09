Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 9

10:35 AM CDT on April 9, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• Steven Higashide: "Transportation Professionals Saw Elon Musk’s Lies and Disdain for the Public Firsthand: Just ask anyone in Chicago" (Streetsblog USA)

Labor Alliance for Public Transportation: "Transit Workers Return to Springfield to Advocate for 'United We Move' Bill"

• Block Club: "As Police Prepare For 'Teen Takeover' Downtown, Curfew Debate Resurfaces"

• "Who's up and who's down as the city's aviation team reshuffles O'Hare gates" (Crain's)

• SBC contributor Richard Day co-hosts Slow Boring + A City That Works Meetup Th. 4/10, 5:30-8 PM at The Berghoff Restaurant, 17 West Adams St.

• Out Our Front Door bike touring nonprofit hold Hootenany Fundraiser Th. 4/17, 6:30-9:30 PM at Midwest Coast Brewing, 2137 W. Walnut St. (The Chainlink)

• Southside Critical Mass Season Opener ride F. 4/11, 6 PM at Nichols Park, 55th/Kimbark in Hyde Park

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

