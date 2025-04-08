Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 8

Sponsored by:

• Letter from RTA Chief Kirk Dillard: "If the state would fund its mandates, the RTA wouldn’t be faced with such a fiscal crisis" (Tribune)

• "Host Family Program Helps Hermosa Man Regain Independence Decades After Near-Fatal Car Crash" (Block Club)

• Hyde Park Herald: "Long-stalled work to rehabilitate and modernize the 59th Street Metra station could begin next year, a Metra official says."

• "Metra design for 115th Street station raises concerns" (Beverly Review)

• OK, *now* there's a new sheriff in town: "Anthony Quezada Confirmed As Next 35th Ward Alderperson" (Block Club)

• Republican State Rep. Rep. Chris Miller claims in op-ed, "Gov. JB Pritzker’s policies are responsible for high rent costs" (Tribune)

• 4 alders: "The case for green-lighting green social housing in Chicago" (Sun-Times)

