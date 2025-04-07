Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 7

Sponsored by:

• "Massive Crowds March Downtown Against Trump, Musk At 'Hands Off' Protest," taking over the streets (Block Club)

• Pickup driver, 26, fatally struck man, 72, standing in median in the 1100 block of S. DLSD Monday around 5:09 AM (ABC)

• CPD released images of vehicle whose hit-and-run driver seriously injured man, 57, on bike 3/26 around 9:40 PM near Thorndale stop (Twitter, Bluesky)

• Verified GoFundMe launched for family of Amber Knowles, 33, fatally struck by SUV driver last Wednesday around 8 PM near Delany/Sunset in Gurnee (ABC)

• Tribune editorial board: "Suburban speed cameras? Don’t replicate Chicago’s mistakes," once again ignoring CDOT data showing the cams save lives

• Gov. Pritzker officially signed bill for safer intersections, championed by the Active Transportation Alliance, which will become law on Jan. 1, 2026.

•NIMBY Newspapers Inside Publications are at again, attacking the Active Transportation Alliance as a "powerful special interest lobby" (Twitter, Bluesky)

• Streetsblog USA looks at a Chicago-related report by UIC's Kate Lowe and colleagues from U of C Berkeley: "Is Walk Score white score?"

• Block Club: "National Museum Of Public Housing Opens: 'This Is A Destination'"

• Chicago Family Biking is hosting a virtual training for current and prospective Bike Bus Leaders on Thu. 4/17 (Register here)

• Instead of taking DLSD, cyclists are invited to Bicycle Day Ride to Destigmatize 4/19 noon at Palmer Square. Please don't bike while intoxicated.

