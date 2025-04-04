Whizz expands to Chicago, helping gig workers, especially immigrants, make a living with well-maintained rental e-bikes for car-free deliveries.

This post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

Whizz, billed as the largest e-bike rental and subscription platform in the U.S., recently announced it will expand into Chicago with a partnership with DoorDash. Whizz launched in New York City in 2022 and was built specifically for delivery workers. The impetus for the platform was seeing how many gig workers, especially immigrants, face barriers to accessing low-cost, two-wheeled vehicles. Whizz itself was founded by immigrants, so they understood how hard it can be to start over in a new country.

Whizz is the largest e-ride platform offering long-range, fully certified e-bikes with on-demand maintenance, anti-theft protection, and flexible rental plans. They also provide UL-certified e-bikes, rent-to-own options, on-demand repairs, and full maintenance. The goal is to help riders focus on their deliveries instead of their equipment.

"Whizz understands the unique challenges delivery riders face, especially those new to the industry," stated a Whizz press release. "Whizz’s fully certified e-bikes provide a reliable solution, featuring UL-certified batteries, GPS tracking, and anti-theft systems, allowing riders to focus on their deliveries with confidence. This initiative makes delivery work accessible to those without personal vehicles, empowering more Chicagoans to participate in the gig economy."

To celebrate the Chicago launch, Whizz and DoorDash are offering an introductory rental rate of $9 for the first month to the first 225 Dashers who signed up. That’s a $160 discount, applied upfront to riders, allowing them to start deliveries with minimal initial costs. In order to maintain this discount, riders would have to complete at least 25 deliveries within 30 days to ensure that they continue to benefit from the program while maximizing their earnings.

Photo: Whizz

"Chicago, with its bustling restaurant scene and growing partnership with local commerce platforms, is a vital hub for food and package delivery," stated the release. "Access to safe, efficient, and affordable transportation is crucial for delivery riders to thrive in this environment."

"We've been thrilled with our partnership with Whizz to provide access to affordable options for Dashers looking to use two-wheeled devices in Chicago," said a DoorDash spokesperson. "Having more deliveries completed by Dashers on two wheels not only provides significant sustainable benefits, but also reduces congestion, increases Dasher take-home pay, and helps enable more efficient deliveries for merchants and customers."

In addition to New York and now Chicago, Whizz operates in New Jersey, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia. "Our new Chicago hub is at 641 W. Grand Ave. [in West Town], and it serves as both a showroom and a service center," said a Whizz spokesperson. "Riders can come in to sign up, pick up a bike, get repairs, or talk to our team face to face. It’s a welcoming space designed for efficiency. We completely transformed it to fit our operational needs, launched in just two weeks, and now it’s fully equipped to support the growing delivery community here in Chicago." There will also be training for those that sign up for Whizz.

"We know that many of our riders are new to e-bikes, so we make sure they get everything they need to feel confident on the road," the spokesperson said. "Every new rider gets an in-person onboarding session at our office, plus access to online materials that cover bike manuals, battery storage safety tips, and more. We also have support in multiple languages and are available almost any time to help riders troubleshoot or get quick answers. It’s all about setting them up for success right from the start."

DoorDash has seen its two-wheeled deliveries across the U.S. and Canada triple since 2022. Meanwhile, Whizz has already served more than 12,000 delivery riders. The expansion into the Windy City marks another step towards enhancing support for gig workers in key urban markets.

