Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 3

8:49 AM CDT on April 3, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• "AI Speed Cameras On DuSable Lake Shore Drive? State Bill [sponsored by Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-6th) Could Make It Happen" (Block Club)

• CPD released image of vehicle whose driver critically injured person in crosswalk Wednesday around 2:42 AM at Diversey/Central (FOX)

• Wire issues caused extensive delays for Metra Electric riders during Wednesday evening rush hour (WGN)

• 58 affordable units, 42 parking spaces coming to 79th/Halsted area in Auburn Gresham, made less dense after pushback from neighbors (Block Club)

• Editorial: "Pay your (traffic and parking ticket ) debts to the city, Chicagoans, and save a buck in the process" (Tribune)

Elevated Chicago eTOD advocacy org hosts bi-weekly "virtual self-care series" of "20-minute mindfulness sessions" with one today at 11:30 AM. Register here.

• West Town Bikes' Spring Happy Hour Wed. 4/23, 5-8 PM at Climate Action Museum, 300 S. Riverside in West Loop

• Registration is now open at early bird rates for Transport Chicago, Fri. 6/13 at VOCO, 350 W. Wolf Point Pl.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,163 with $20,837 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

