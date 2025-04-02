Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 2

• There's a new sheriff in town. Maybe new 35th Ward alder Anthony Quezada can get PBLs installed northwest of the Logan Square traffic circle? (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run driver critically injured person in crosswalk early Wednesday morning at Diversey/Central on Logan Square/Avondale border (CBS)

• CPD released images of 7 people who allegedly attacked and robbed a man, 23, around 12:35 AM near 79th Street Red Line station (ABC)

• "Metra narrows down location search for rail yard move to Woodstock from Crystal Lake" (Shaw Local)

• Block Club: "Belmont Cragin Residents Fed Up With Post Office Vehicles Taking Over Area Parking"

• Metra launches 18th annual Safety Competition for students to create promotional artwork with the theme, "See tracks? Think train."

• People's Lobby hosts DuPage County Public Transit Listening Session Wed. 4/9, 6:30 PM at Nicholas library, 200 W Jefferson Ave. in Naperville

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,153 with $20,847 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor