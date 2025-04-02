Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 2

12:36 PM CDT on April 2, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• There's a new sheriff in town. Maybe new 35th Ward alder Anthony Quezada can get PBLs installed northwest of the Logan Square traffic circle? (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run driver critically injured person in crosswalk early Wednesday morning at Diversey/Central on Logan Square/Avondale border (CBS)

• CPD released images of 7 people who allegedly attacked and robbed a man, 23, around 12:35 AM near 79th Street Red Line station (ABC)

• "Metra narrows down location search for rail yard move to Woodstock from Crystal Lake" (Shaw Local)

• Block Club: "Belmont Cragin Residents Fed Up With Post Office Vehicles Taking Over Area Parking"

• Metra launches 18th annual Safety Competition for students to create promotional artwork with the theme, "See tracks? Think train."

• People's Lobby hosts DuPage County Public Transit Listening Session Wed. 4/9, 6:30 PM at Nicholas library, 200 W Jefferson Ave. in Naperville

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

