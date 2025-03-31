Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 31

9:14 AM CDT on March 31, 2025

• "Here's where 16 new speed cameras are being installed near Chicago schools and parks" with warning notices issued starting Tuesday (Sun-Times)

• Hit-and-run driver killed Calvin Winfield, 48, who had gotten out of his car after a previous crash Saturday around 4:15 AM on I-95 near 115th (ABC)

• SUV driver, 31, will be cited after crashing in Mary’s Hot Nails 2, 3955 N. Ashland Ave., Saturday around 2:30 AM, suffering minor injuries (Block Club)

• "New National Museum Of Public Housing Captures How Housing Changed Our Country" (Block Club)

Sun-Times op-ed from SBC contributor Richard Day: "Dissecting why Chicago's price tag for building new affordable housing is so high"

• Introducing the New 'Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA' Podcast

Excellent! "E-bike sales picking up speed in Aurora area" (Tribune)

• "Lincoln Square Neighbors Can Take Walking History Lesson With Shermann 'Dilla' Thomas on 4/13, 2:30 PM at Winnemac Park (Block Club)

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $43,093 with $21,917 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

