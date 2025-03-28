Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 28

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of the "doom or zoom" scenarios for local transit based on funding outcome, discussed at RTA board meeting (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX)

• Equiticity: When CDOT installs bike lanes in Black and Latino communities, "people can’t help but question: Who are these for?" (WTTW)

• Burnin' down the house (not really): "CFD firefighters using homes slated for demo ahead of CTA Red Line extension to train" (ABC)

• "Spring is Here and CTA is Ready to Take You to Indoor and Outdoor Events Across the Region"

• ATA Board Chair and ex-CDOT deputy commissioner Luann Hamilton wil be a keynote speaker at Transport Chicago, Fri. 6/13 at VOCO, 350 W. Wolf Point Pl.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,953 with $22,047 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor