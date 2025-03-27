Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 27

Sponsored by:

• CTA workers held 'day of action' Wednesday to raise awareness about potential for devastating cuts (NBC)

• Letter from Kristóf Oltvai urges South Siders to write their local reps to request more state funding to save transit from a death spiral (Hyde Park Herald)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Wednesday in 5800 block of Roosevelt Road in Cicero (ABC)

• Metra UP-NW trains delayed Wednesday afternoon after car struck near Palatine, no word on injuries (CBS)

• "Maybe one day Michigan Avenue can be designed so people on bikes don’t have to ride in seven lanes of motor vehicle traffic." (Michelle Stenzel)

• Is an 'L' Train Series between the South Side and North Side teams in the works? "CTA is Your Best Ride to the White Sox’s 2025 Home Opener"

• "The City Is Waiving Sticker Penalties For Chicago Drivers For All Of April" (Block Club)

• West Town Bikes' Spring Happy Hour Wed. 4/23, 5-8 PM at Climate Action Museum, 300 S. Riverside in West Loop

• New press release from Ride Illinois: Illinois Bike & Walk Summit coming to Springfield May 7-8

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,953 with $22,047 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor