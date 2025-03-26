Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 26

3:29 AM CDT on March 26, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Daily Herald: "Suburbs being 'silenced,' and a 'fragmented system that’s not working': Transit reform advocates far apart

• "CTA to Hold Three 'Meet the Contractor' Meetings in April to Discuss Construction of the Red Line Extension Project"

• Nothing good happens after midnight: Driver runs red, sends SUV crashing into bakery Tuesday around 4:51 AM nearing Wash/Wells, no injuries (FOX)

• Former transit exec: "Best bet to rename Metra rail lines: Use history, geography as a guide" (Sun-Times)

• "With little fanfare, a consortium of nonprofits is building dozens of new single-family homes on the South and West sides" (Tribune)

• Mixed-use development with 52 below-market units, 30 car spots, 11 ADA accessible, at 3601-25 W. Chicago Ave. in Humboldt Park (Block Club)

• Tribune letters: Is there justification in targeting Tesla cars to protest Elon Musk?

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

