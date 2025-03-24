Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 24

Sponsored by:

• SUV driver fatally struck woman, 70, Sunday around 8:25 PM on Rte. 176 near Fourth Avenue in Libertyville (ABC)

• Pedestrian gates installed at Barrington railroad crossing where Metra train fatally struck Maron Lacson, 17, last year (CBS)

• Major delays on Brown, Purple trains after police used ladder to arrest unauthorized man standing on tracks around 8 AM in River North (NBC, CBS)

• "Support Integrated Railway Program Bills in Springfield" (High Speed Rail Alliance)

• "Pace, Congressman Foster, and McHenry County Mark $1M for Electric Paratransit Vehicles"

• Dorval Carter used a CTA-supplied SUV for about 4X as many miles commuting as he did for business purposes, according to mileage logs (Tribune)

• By calculating ratio of bike crashes, injuries to total distance traveled on road segments, Payton student aims to make biking safer (Active Trans)

• Letter: An electric vehicle owner supports "taxing vehicles based on miles driven to fund road maintenance and public transportation" (Sun-Times)



