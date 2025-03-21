Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 21

Sponsored by:

• "1 In 5 Chicagoans Will Lose Access To CTA, Pace, Metra If State Doesn’t Fund Public Transit, RTA Says" (Block Club)

• Woman, 28, charged with murder in shooting of Kamari McMillen, 30, Tuesday on 69th Red platform, CTA releases statement on gun detection tech (CBS)

• Yet another serious or fatal crash on Pulaski: Hit-and-run SUV driver critically injured female pedestrian Friday morning in 1500 S. block in Lawndale (ABC)

• CTA and Pace bus drivers collided, ambulances were called to the scene, last night at 79th/Stony/South Chicago at South Shore/Avalon Park border (CBS)

• Metra closing one of last staffed towers in the Chicagoland at 16th Street in mid-April, Consolidated Control Facility will take over control of junction (Railfan)

• Right-wing IL Policy claims a VMT tax would be "regressive, hurting low-income and rural residents who spend the most time in the car." (Sun-Times)

• "Chicago Workers Demand Trump, Musk Keep Hands Off Postal Service: 'US Mail Is Not For Sale'" (Block Club)

• "Grab Your Green Gear and Let CTA Be Your Transport to the Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle"

