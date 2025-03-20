Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 20

Sponsored by:

• "Shooting on [Red Line's 69th Street] platform raises questions about how [Gun Detection Technology is] working" (CBS)

• Transit workers unions make a pitch for the labor-backed "United We Move" proposal that would keep 4 agencies but strengthen RTA oversight (Tribune)

• State Sen. Seth Lewis (R-24) argues that merging transit agencies with simple majority board vote would give Chicago too much power over suburbs (Tribune)

• "Bracing for budget crisis, Metra agreed to pay lobbyist as much as $4.65M for work on transit fiscal cliff" (Tribune)

• "Metra announces projects for 2025 construction program" (Mass Transit)

• "Co-founder of Chicago bike parts maker SRAM pays $15.6 million for Florida mansion" (Crain's)

• You can now register for Bike the Drive, Active Transportation Alliance's most important fundraiser, on Sunday, 8/31. Read our writeup of the 2024 event.

– John Greenfield, editor