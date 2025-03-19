Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 19

1:46 PM CDT on March 19, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "30 extra train trips will be added to weekday service on Blue Line to Forest Park as CTA rolls out slightly expanded schedule starting 4/20." (Block Club)

• Young woman dies after fight with another woman Tuesday around 9:46 PM on 69th Red platform ends with her being shot in neck. Suspect arrested. (ABC)

• Minutes later, around 9:47 PM on Red train near Monroe, a man stabbed another man, 30, in abdomen, seriously injuring him. No one in custody. (ABC)

• Why did cost of Red Line Extension skyrocket to $5.7B recently? Nik Hunder blames "Missing line items, rising debt, and long-term risk." (A City That Work)

• Illinois State Senator Mike "Simmons Bill Allows for Safer Movement for Cyclists in Illinois" by legalizing the Idaho Stop, treating stop signs like yield

• "New Sculpture Walk Will Create Arts Corridor Connecting Jefferson Park And Portage Park" (Block Club)

• "‘Missing Middle’ Program Aims To Rebuild West Side’s Middle Class Housing Stock" (Block Club)

• "Metra Invites Public to Collaborative Human Trafficking Conference" Tuesday 4/8 from 8 AM to 3:30 PM at Chicago-Kent College of Law, 565 W. Adams

• SBC contributor Richard Day co-hosts Slow Boring + A City That Works Meetup 4/10 · 5:30-8 PM at The Berghoff Restaurant, 17 West Adams St.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

