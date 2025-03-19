Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 19

• "30 extra train trips will be added to weekday service on Blue Line to Forest Park as CTA rolls out slightly expanded schedule starting 4/20." (Block Club)

• Young woman dies after fight with another woman Tuesday around 9:46 PM on 69th Red platform ends with her being shot in neck. Suspect arrested. (ABC)

• Minutes later, around 9:47 PM on Red train near Monroe, a man stabbed another man, 30, in abdomen, seriously injuring him. No one in custody. (ABC)

• Why did cost of Red Line Extension skyrocket to $5.7B recently? Nik Hunder blames "Missing line items, rising debt, and long-term risk." (A City That Work)

• Illinois State Senator Mike "Simmons Bill Allows for Safer Movement for Cyclists in Illinois" by legalizing the Idaho Stop, treating stop signs like yield

• "New Sculpture Walk Will Create Arts Corridor Connecting Jefferson Park And Portage Park" (Block Club)

• "‘Missing Middle’ Program Aims To Rebuild West Side’s Middle Class Housing Stock" (Block Club)

• "Metra Invites Public to Collaborative Human Trafficking Conference" Tuesday 4/8 from 8 AM to 3:30 PM at Chicago-Kent College of Law, 565 W. Adams

• SBC contributor Richard Day co-hosts Slow Boring + A City That Works Meetup 4/10 · 5:30-8 PM at The Berghoff Restaurant, 17 West Adams St.

Sponsored by:

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,488 with $22,512 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor