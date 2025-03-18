Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 18

Sponsored by:

• "CTA Announces New Rail Service Schedules to Start April 20," including more runs on the Blue Line, especially Forest Park branch

• "Moody's revises Chicago Transit Authority outlook to negative" (Bond Buyer)

• Driver sideswiped another motorist, causing 3-car crash that killed man, 38, on sidewalk around 11:14 PM in 5200 of W. 63rd near Midway (ABC)

• Motorcyclist charged with homicide after killing special ed assistant Camryn Green, 26, in crosswalk around 3 PM in 6500 block of W. Higgins (Block Club)

• After multiple hit-and-run crashes at Hoyne and petition for stoplight with 200+ signatures, Armitage is getting safety upgrades but no traffic signal (Block Club)

• "A former bank, parking lot and vacant lot in Pilsen could be turned into apartment buildings" (Block Club)

• Letter argues that destroying Tesla cars is not an appropriate form of political protest (Tribune)

