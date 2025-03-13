Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 13

Sponsored by:

• "City clerk wants closer scrutiny of CTA, CPS, Chicago's other sister agencies" (Sun-Times)

• "The CTA will soon add cameras to six buses as part of the city’s Smart Streets pilot program"

• CDOT and Palenque LSNA host mobility justice discussion with Latino leaders Thursday 3/13, 6-8 PM at Avondale Logandale School, 3212 W. George St.

• ATA Advocacy Connect online discussion of 25 mph speed limit effort, state transit reform legislation, new CTA frequent bus network Friday 3/14 noon

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! celebrates proposed extension of Clark PBLs with Tour de Grid ride Saturday 3/22, 10 AM at St. Boniface Cemetery, 4901 N. Clark

• People's Lobby hosts Near West Suburban Transit Teach-in Sunday 3/16, 1-2 PM at Euclid Unite Methodist Church, 405 S. Euclid Ave. in Oak Park

• People's Lobby hosts DuPage County Public Transit Listening Session Wednesday 4/9, 6:30 PM at Nicholas library, 200 W Jefferson Ave. in Naperville

– John Greenfield, editor