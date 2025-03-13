Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 13

8:57 AM CDT on March 13, 2025

• "City clerk wants closer scrutiny of CTA, CPS, Chicago's other sister agencies" (Sun-Times)

• "The CTA will soon add cameras to six buses as part of the city’s Smart Streets pilot program"

• CDOT and Palenque LSNA host mobility justice discussion with Latino leaders Thursday 3/13, 6-8 PM at Avondale Logandale School, 3212 W. George St.

• ATA Advocacy Connect online discussion of 25 mph speed limit effort, state transit reform legislation, new CTA frequent bus network Friday 3/14 noon

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! celebrates proposed extension of Clark PBLs with Tour de Grid ride Saturday 3/22, 10 AM at St. Boniface Cemetery, 4901 N. Clark

• People's Lobby hosts Near West Suburban Transit Teach-in Sunday 3/16, 1-2 PM at Euclid Unite Methodist Church, 405 S. Euclid Ave. in Oak Park

• People's Lobby hosts DuPage County Public Transit Listening Session Wednesday 4/9, 6:30 PM at Nicholas library, 200 W Jefferson Ave. in Naperville

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,256 with $22,744 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

