Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 10

Sponsored by:

• Hearing on legislation for Metropolitan Mobility Act, which would combine the 4 local transit agencies, this Tuesday 9 AM at Bilandic Center, 160 N. LaSalle

• Active Trans on different ways you can support MMA: "Act now for a regionally-focused, rider-centered transit system"

• Metra seeks feedback on potentially renaming Union Pacific lines as it takes over operations with survey and meetings at downtown terminals 3/11-13

• Man in his 40s fatally struck by Blue Line train after falling on the tracks Sunday around 9:06 PM at Western stop on Forest Park branch (WGN)

• Man, 31, faces felony charges for allegedly stabbing a man, 31, Friday morning on Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown stop (Sun-Times)

• Metra MD-W trains delayed due to vehicle stuck on tracks this morning around 5:30 AM (FOX)

"Chicagoans Mark International Women’s Day With Anti-Trump March Through Downtown" (Block Club)

"Apartments Ready For Pre-Leasing In Long-Awaited Roosevelt Square At Former ABLA Homes" (Block Club)

"New Senior Center Coming To Vacant Lot In Bronzeville" (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,156 with $22,939 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor