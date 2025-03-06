Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 6

8:49 AM CST on March 6, 2025

• Pedestrian, 28, fatally struck by driver of Cook Co. sheriff's squad car early Tuesday morning in Glenview IDed as Mercedes Smith (ABC)

• Two people, 19 and 21, arrested soon after allegedly attacking, robbing CTA rider, 44, Tuesday 7:32 PM at Garfield Red stop, charged with felonies (FOX)

• Greater Toronto-based transit advocate August Street: "For $5.7 billion, South Side Chicago deserved far more than the Red Line Extension"

• Daily Northwestern: "NU’s downtown Metra shuttle riders react to discontinuation of service"

• CBS: "3 months into Chicago bus and bike lane ticketing program, some drivers still unaware of potential fines"

• Anonymous, alarmist NIMBY "Save Edgewater" website launched to oppose upzoning Broadway to allow more housing near 'L' stations

• 193 units, 26 affordable, 70-75 car spots planned for 23 S. Sangamon in West Loop, 0.4 miles from Morgan Pink/Green stop (Block Club)

• Andersonville's Puppet Bike is back on the scene (Reader)

• UTC online seminar: "A Rail Revolution Begins with Fixing Chicago Union Station" with High Speed Rail Alliance's Rick Harnish 3/20, noon CST

• Ride Illinois presents 2025 Illinois Bike & Walk Summit 5/7-8 in Springfield

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,061 with $22,939 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

– John Greenfield, editor

