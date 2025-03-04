Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 4

Sponsored by:

• Tribune editorial "If the mayor is going to keep adding more cameras, officials should at the very least give us some legitimate proof that it’s improving safety"

• CPD: Male bike rider, 15, and female driver, 57, crashed Monday around 4:35 PM at 18th/State next to police station in S. Loop, cyclist in in stable condition

• Drivers continue to crash into ghost bike memorial for Gerardo Marciales, 41, killed on a Divvy by motorist who ran red February 2022 at Balbo/DLSD (BLU)

• As mayor, Rahm Emanuel was pretty good at transportation policy, problematic in other areas. Is he eyeing another mayoral run? (Block Club)

• "Logan Square Leaders Reflect On Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s Legacy As He Exits 35th Ward Job" including walk/bike/transit upgrades (Block Club)

• Metra commuters celebrate reopened Flossmoor station (NBC)

• People for Bikes, which (dubiously) ranks Chicago as one of worst US cities for biking, says Clark PBL in River North was one of best US bikeways in 2024

• My Block, My Hood, My City founder Jahmal Cole is trying to spend time living in all 77 community areas (Block Club)

• Good news for fans of country music and autocentrism: "Zac Brown Band To Headline 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race" (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,061 with $22,939 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor