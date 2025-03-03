Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 3

8:57 AM CST on March 3, 2025

• FOIA around and find out? "Tribune files lawsuit against CTA for failing to turn over documents related to 2023 Yellow Line crash, among others"

• "CTA is launching the Frequent Network on 20 bus routes across Chicago, providing 10-minute or better service all day, every day"

• The Tribune looks at the CTA's bus plan

• Police: 2 Tesla car occupants died after its speeding driver struck a house and set it on fire Sunday night around 9 PM in SW suburban Woodridge (ABC)

• Several people beat and robbed a man, 45, Sunday around 6:14 AM on train at Fullerton station (CBS)

• "Western Brown Line Bus Stop Temporarily Relocating During Lincoln Square Construction" (Block Club)

• Letter: "Zoning change along Broadway will help Edgewater thrive" (Sun-Times)

• More coverage of the "Mayor" of Armitage station's retirement party (Block Club, WGN, FOX, NBC)

• Read about how in the late 1930s Luana (Boner) Sever biked 2000 miles from Chicago to Washington State to attend college (WSU Insider)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

