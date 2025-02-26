Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 26

8:21 AM CST on February 26, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "Why a Plan to Borrow $830M to Repair Streets, Sidewalks, Bridges Touched Off a Political Firestorm" (WTTW)

• Rep. Buckner sends letter to Metra board complaining of "$1.57M in taxpayer dollars, zero transparency" re: unreleased reports on police misconduct

• Tribune editorial: "Metra’s costly investigation into its own police calls for transparency"

• Turning delivery truck driver arrested after fatally striking man, 77, crossing street Tuesday around 8 AM at Chicago/Columbia in Hammond (ABC)

• Construction of raised bike lane and 'L' station plaza on Leland between Lincoln and Western will begin in March, traffic reroute starts today (Block Club)

• Block Club looks at CDOT's plans to implement one-way stretches and contraflow bike lanes on Granville this summer, sounds like EGA will not fight it

• Chicago Stars women's soccer team launches "We Rise/Sobresalimos" campaign with street art-inspired ads on the outside of Brown Line trains

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

