Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 26

• "Why a Plan to Borrow $830M to Repair Streets, Sidewalks, Bridges Touched Off a Political Firestorm" (WTTW)

• Rep. Buckner sends letter to Metra board complaining of "$1.57M in taxpayer dollars, zero transparency" re: unreleased reports on police misconduct

• Tribune editorial: "Metra’s costly investigation into its own police calls for transparency"

• Turning delivery truck driver arrested after fatally striking man, 77, crossing street Tuesday around 8 AM at Chicago/Columbia in Hammond (ABC)

• Construction of raised bike lane and 'L' station plaza on Leland between Lincoln and Western will begin in March, traffic reroute starts today (Block Club)

• Block Club looks at CDOT's plans to implement one-way stretches and contraflow bike lanes on Granville this summer, sounds like EGA will not fight it

• Chicago Stars women's soccer team launches "We Rise/Sobresalimos" campaign with street art-inspired ads on the outside of Brown Line trains

– John Greenfield, editor