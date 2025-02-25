Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 25

Sponsored by:

• Second pedestrian struck by Metra train in Downers Grove in 24 hours (CBS)

• Three drivers fatally struck Thomas Yucuis, 69, Monday around 5:58 AM near Rte. 31 and Miller Road in Dundee Township, no citations (NBC)

• Hit-and-run sedan driver struck and critically injured a woman, 68, crossing the street Monday around 7:57 PM in the 5400 block of North Avenue in Austin (ABC)

• Two people critically injured in crash Monday around 2:40 AM in NB lanes of I-90 near I-94 split (Sun-Times)

• Letter in response to Tribune's anti-tolling op-ed: Tolling is a more equitable way to fund infra, especially since Chicaogoland offers alternatives to driving

• Plan Commission passes DPD plan for upzoning (no changes yet) on Broadway between Devon and Montrose, allowing more density (Block Club)

• Op-ed from former 48th Ward aldermanic candidate Joe Dunne: "Stop the rush to change zoning on Broadway in Edgewater" (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $41,456 with $23,544 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor