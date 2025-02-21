Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 21

9:14 AM CST on February 21, 2025

Image: Copenhaganize.com

• "Metra UP-W service disrupted after vehicle struck by train near Winfield Station" (ABC)

• "2 shot, including 13-year-old boy, on CTA Red Line train on South Side, Chicago police say" (ABC)

• "CTA workers' union raises safety concerns after recent incidents" (WGN)

• "Pace Achieves Double-Digit Ridership Growth as Service Enhancements Drive Success"

• "Escape from the Coldest Days of the Year [???] With CTA -- Your Most Affordable and Convenient Ride"

• "Chicago Public Schools Celebrates Crossing Guard Appreciation Month" (Lawndale News)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $40,526 with $24,474 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26.

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

