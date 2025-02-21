Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 21

Sponsored by:

• "Metra UP-W service disrupted after vehicle struck by train near Winfield Station" (ABC)

• "2 shot, including 13-year-old boy, on CTA Red Line train on South Side, Chicago police say" (ABC)

• "CTA workers' union raises safety concerns after recent incidents" (WGN)

• "Pace Achieves Double-Digit Ridership Growth as Service Enhancements Drive Success"

• "Escape from the Coldest Days of the Year [???] With CTA -- Your Most Affordable and Convenient Ride"

• "Chicago Public Schools Celebrates Crossing Guard Appreciation Month" (Lawndale News)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $40,526 with $24,474 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief